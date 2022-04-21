International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned about the negative impact of a prolonged Chinese slowdown on the global economy, in a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia on Thursday.
Key quotes
“A more prolonged slowdown in China will have a global spillover impact.”
“Central banks should act decisively and communicate clearly.”
“China has policy space to support the economy.”
Market reaction
As the US dollar recovery gathers steam, AUD/USD is feeling the pull of gravity while traders weigh in the IMF warning.
AIUD/USD is trading at 0.7425, losing 0.33% on the day, as of writing.
