IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' Spring Meetings as coronavirus spreads - Reuters

Citing people familiar with the discussions late Wednesday, Reuters reports that rising coronavirus concerns have prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to hold their Spring Meetings on April 17-19 by teleconference instead of in-person meetings.

Key quotes

“The virus’ spread has raised concerns inside the Fund and the World Bank that the close interactions among people from their 189 member countries at the Spring Meetings could inadvertently contribute to the problem.

Officials from both institutions and member governments said that talk of canceling the meetings outright is premature, but they are considering several options to modify them. No decisions have been made, they said, adding that much depends on efforts to contain the virus in the coming days and weeks.

The meetings are scheduled to bring some 10,000 government officials, journalists, business people and civil society representatives from across the globe to a tightly packed, two-block area of downtown Washington, DC, that houses their headquarters.”