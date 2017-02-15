IMF needs to stop making unreasonable demands if it wants in with Greek bailout - Greece's Fin Min

IMF needs to stop making unreasonable demands if it wants in with Greek bailout - Greece's Fin MinBy Haresh Menghani
Speaking to a German newspaper, Bild, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos was quoted saying that the IMF needs to stop making unreasonable demands if it wants in with Greek bailout.
Key Headlines:
• IMF is wrong to ask Greece for more pension cuts and reduction of tax relief
• IMF accusations that Greek reform drive has slowed are untrue
• If IMF wants to participate in Greek bailout, it needs to stop making unreasonable demands