IMF marginally upgraded global GDP growth forecast to 3.6% for 2017 – Deutsche Bank

IMF marginally upgraded global GDP growth forecast to 3.6% for 2017 – Deutsche BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Deutsche Bank, note that the IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook report has marginally upgraded its global GDP growth forecast by 0.1ppt to 3.6% for 2017 and 3.7% for 2018, which is slightly higher than Bloomberg’s consensus of 3.4% and 3.5% respectively.
Key Quotes
“The upgrade is mainly driven by improved outlook in the US, Euro area, Japan and China (UK has been left unchanged). For the US (2017e: 2.2%; 2018e: 2.3%), the IMF noted very supportive ﬁnancial conditions and high business / consumer conﬁdence are buoying the nation’s prospects, but its base case does not take into account of any potential beneﬁts from President Trump’s proposed tax reforms.”
