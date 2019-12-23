IMF likely to revise its China GDP forecast higher – Danske Bank

In view of Danske Bank analysts, following the US-China phase-one deal, the IMF is set to revise its China GDP forecast higher for 2020 to around 6% from 5.8%.
Key Quotes
“This was the message from the new IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva in an interview with Caixin. Consensus seems to be forming around 6% growth in 2020. The signal coming out of the recent China Economic Work Conference was also that the new growth target for 2020 will be around 6%. It will not be revealed officially, though, until the National People's Congress starting on 5 March.”
