IMF: Executive board approved $3.4 bln in emergency aid for coronavirus response

Reuters reports that the "International Monetary Fund's said its executive board on Tuesday approved $3.4 bln in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria to support the oil exporter's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The global lender said it remained closely engaged with the Nigerian authorities and was ready to provide policy advice and further support, as needed.
The International Monetary Fund has been approving billions of disbursements under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to help nations suffering the COVID-19 lockdown economic hits in order to meet the urgent balance of payments stemming from the pandemic.
The IMF wrote in a blog, that to preserve the stability of the global financial system and support the global economy, central banks across the globe have been the first line of defence:
Key points
- First, they have significantly eased monetary policy by cutting policy rates—in the case of advanced economies to historic lows. And half of the central banks in emerging markets and lower income countries have also cut policy rates. The effects of rate cuts will be reinforced through central banks’ guidance about the future path of monetary policy and expanded asset purchase programs.
- Second, central banks have provided additional liquidity to the financial system, including through open market operations.
- Third, a number of central banks have agreed to enhance the provision of US dollar liquidity through swap line arrangements.
Looking ahead
Central banks will remain crucial to safeguarding the stability of global financial markets and maintaining the flow of credit to the economy. But this crisis is not simply about liquidity. It is primarily about solvency—at a time when large segments of the global economy have come to a complete stop. As a result, fiscal policy has a vital role to play,
the IMF wrote, concluding:
Together, monetary, fiscal, and financial policies should aim to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 shock and to ensure a steady, sustainable recovery once the pandemic is under control. Close, continuous international coordination will be essential to support vulnerable countries, to restore market confidence, and to contain financial stability risks. The IMF is ready to assert the full weight of its resources—first, to help protect the world’s most vulnerable economies, and, for the long term, to strengthen the eventual recovery.
Market implications
Meanwhile, equity markets have been able to survive the COVID-19 spanner in the works to a fraction of what it could otherwise have done without such aid. The S&P 500 dropped to less than a 50% mean reversion of the decade-long bull run, buoyed by such patchwork by both central banks and the IMF. Meanwhile, oil markets are in desperate need and this is one step in the right direction for downstream participants of the market place.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.0800 ahead of US critical data
The EUR/USD pair is marginally higher for a second consecutive day, still trading within familiar levels as speculative interest waits for US Q1 GDP, US Federal Reserve announcement.
USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood
The USD/JPY is trading below 107.00, at its lowest in over a month. A cautious optimism weighed on the greenback, as the focus remains on economic re-openings.
Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?
The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news.
WTI bulls holding on by the skin of their teeth
The price of a barrel of oil on Tuesday is more anchored than it has been of late, settling into a new norm as markets digest the status quo, while, fundamentally, not much has changed in the past week.
Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.