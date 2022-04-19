IMF cuts global growth forecast for 2022 to 3.6% from 4.4% given Russo-Ukraine war, warns of inflation risks

In its latest quarterly World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its forecasts for global growth in 2022 and 2023 by 0.8% and 0.2% respectively to 3.6%, reported Reuters.
Key takeaways as summarised by Reuters:
- The IMF warned that rising food and fuel prices could "significantly increase" the risk of social unrest in emerging markets/developing economies.
- The IMF said its downgrade reflected the Russo-Ukraine war's direct impact on Russia and Ukraine, as well as global spillovers, and the institution now sees inflation remaining elevated "for much longer".
- Global growth is seen declining to about 3.3% over the medium term.
- The IMF said war-related supply shortages will amplify existing inflationary pressures, raising the price of food, energy and metals. Shortages are seen lasting into 2023.
- The war in Ukraine is adding to supply shocks seen during the Covid-19 pandemic and will trigger more shortages beyond the energy and agricultural sectors.
- The IMF said inflation is projected at 5.7% in advanced economies in 2022, 1.8% higher than in its January forecast, though is seen declining to 2.5% in 2023.
- The IMF said its growth and inflation forecasts are marked by "high uncertainty" and worsening supply-demand imbalances could lead to persistently higher inflation, as well as slower growth.
- The IMF sees inflation at 8.7% in emerging markets/developing countries, 2.8% higher than in its January forecast, and then declining to 6.5% in 2023.
- The IMF lowered its US GDP growth forecast to 3.7% in 2022 and to 2.3% in 2023, a downgrade of 0.3% for both years from its January forecast.
- The IMF sees a rising risk that inflation expectations become de-anchored, which is prompting more aggressive tightening by central banks.
- The IMF said that the latest covid lockdowns in China could cause new bottlenecks in global supply chains.
- The IMF lowered its Euro area growth forecast to 2.8% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023, down from 3.9% and 2.5% respectively in its January forecast.
- The IMF sees a contraction of 2.9% in emerging and developing Europe in 2022, a drop of 6.4% from its January forecast. Growth is then seen at 1.3% in 2023, versus the previous forecast of 2.9% growth.
- The IMF sees GDP growth in China of 4.4% in 2022 and 5.1% in 2023, down 0.4% and 0.1% from the January forecast.
- The IMF sees the Russian economy contracting by 8.5% in 2022 and by 2.3% in 2023.
- The IMF said that divergence between advanced and emerging market economies is expected to persist, suggesting some 'permanent scarring' from the pandemic.
- The IMF said the medium-term outlook had been revised downwards for all groups except commodity exporters who will likely benefit from the surge in energy and food prices.
- The IMF sees world trade in goods and services expanding by 5% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023, down 1% and 0.5% from the January forecast.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small recovery gains near 1.0800
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range near 1.0800 on Tuesday. The greenback preserves its strength against its rivals on the back of rising US T-bond yields but the slight improvement witnessed in risk sentiment is helping the shared currency hold its ground.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3000 area, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has started to edge lower and turned flat on the day near 1.3000 after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold drops below $1,960 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to a fresh weekly low of $1,957, pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields. Although XAU/USD managed to recover above $1,960, it stays deep in negative territory.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu price undergoes a bearish wave as FED official paints a dire picture of the rate path. SHIB price is further on the backfoot as quarterly earnings put investors on edge.
HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account.