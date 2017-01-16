IMF: China is the new fastest-growing large economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a latest report on 2016 growth rates, noting that China is the new fastest growing large economy across the globe.

Key Details:

India shot itself in the foot when it cancelled 90% of its cash in circulation

India's growth slowed to 6.6% in 2016 from 7.6% in 2015

China's economy grew by 6.7% in 2016

IMF says 2017 growth in India, though, is expected to be 7.2%, which will put it back in front

Then 7.7% projected for 2018

China forecast is 6.5% in 2017 % 6.0% the following year