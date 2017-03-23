I expect "three or maybe even more" interest rate increases this year - Fed's Williams

I expect "three or maybe even more" interest rate increases this year - Fed's WilliamsBy Eren Sengezer
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams gave an interview to WSJ.
Key quotes
- The momentum of the economy has been very positive
- Three or maybe even more increases makes sense to me but it depends on the data
- New normal neutral FOMC rate is 2.5-3.0% my colleagues probably see it at 3%
- I wouldn't expect big moves in the dollar
- Risks around China and developments in Europe have been concerning