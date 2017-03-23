I expect "three or maybe even more" interest rate increases this year - Fed's Williams

By Eren Sengezer

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams gave an interview to WSJ. 

Key quotes

  • The momentum of the economy has been very positive
  • Three or maybe even more increases makes sense to me but it depends on the data
  • New normal neutral FOMC rate is 2.5-3.0% my colleagues probably see it at 3%
  • I wouldn't expect big moves in the dollar
  • Risks around China and developments in Europe have been concerning