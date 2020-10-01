HUSA Stock Price: Houston American Energy crashes down over 30% after recent surge

- NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA tumbles on Wednesday as investors take profits from one-day spike.
- The otherwise dormant stock had an unexpected boost during Wednesday’s trading session.
Sometimes it is difficult to pinpoint a specific reason for a stock to shoot up or down at a seemingly random time and for NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA, Tuesday was one of those days. At one point on Tuesday the stock skyrocketed by over 460% from $1.09 to $6.12 per share, before falling back down to $3.01 at the closing bell. The decline continued on Wednesday as the Houston-based company shed a further 34.90% back down to $1.94. While at current levels the stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, another day in the red could easily bring it back below these levels.
Houston American Energy is a small oil and gas exploration company that primarily does business in the Gulf Coast region as well as South American companies like Colombia. The company reports having two employees and 5,000 shareholders, which has to raise the question as to why the stock’s trading volume reached over 150 million on Tuesday. While this certainly stinks of a classic pump and dump situation, it is also a reminder to investors of the volatility that comes with trading penny stocks.
HUSA stock news
The trading volume for HUSA returned to normal levels on Wednesday as investors took their profits from the sudden spike on Tuesday. The energy sector, in general, has been beaten up during the COVID-19 pandemic as other industry behemoths like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS) announced another round of layoffs this week. Investors should treat Tuesday’s jump as a momentary surge as no real news has been released from the company for months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
