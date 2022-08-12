Just as we thought that this squeeze had ended, a new player IPO’d on the NASDAQ exchange on Thursday. Malaysia-based Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) saw its stock gain a staggering 345.5% during its first day of trading. The company fits the criteria of recent squeeze targets like AMTD Digital, Magic Empire, and TOP Financial Group. It is an Asian-baseed financial company that has a low share float and had a recent IPO.

While AMTD Digital took a back seat on Thursday, one of its other rivals was surging higher yet again. Another Hong Kong-based financial company, TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) gained 52.41% and closed the trading day at $19.25. TOP, AMTD Digital, and Magic Empire Global Limited have been involved in a surprising squeeze involving recently IPO’d Asian-based stocks. AMTD Digital made mainstream headlines with its 21,000% gain that pushed the company’s valuation up to nearly $500 billion in market capitalization. Shares of MEGL continued lower on Thursday and fell by 11.38%.

NYSE:HKD has now gone two straight days without any major swings as the Hong Kong-based fintech stock remains heavily inflated. On Thursday, shares of HKD dipped by 1.65% and closed the trading session at $214.00. Stocks cooled off following Wednesday’s rally, as all three major indices started the day hot but tapered off into the closing bell. The enthusiasm that followed a better than expected CPI report from July had mostly dissipated during Thursday’s trading. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 27 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.07% and 0.58% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.