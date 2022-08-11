The higher trading volume shows that investors continue to look to both HKD and MEGL as trading opportunities. But who is buying HKD at $217 per share with trailing twelve months revenue of just $25 million? These stocks have shown the power of social media and traders looking for a quick profit from a squeeze. Expect more volatility over the coming weeks as AMTD Digital still has a ways to fall.

Another Hong Kong-based stock that has been caught up in the recent squeeze is Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL). The stock IPO’d at $4.00 recently and surged up to an all-time high of nearly $250.00 in a matter of days. The meteoric gains made the founders of the company overnight billionaires, and meme stock investors are still chasing gains even though the stock closed Wednesday at just $12.30. Trading volume came in at over 16.3 million shares compared to the recent daily average of just 3.6 million shares.

NYSE:HKD halted its losing streak on Wednesday as the Hong Kong-based fintech company posted a surprise gain. Shares of HKD managed to close higher by 2.64% and finished the trading day at $217.60. Bear market rally or market showing strength? The July CPI Report came in better than expected with inflation reading a year over year rise of 8.5% compared to the 8.7% projected by Wall Street. All three major indices surged higher throughout the day, with the Dow Jones adding 535 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ rose by 2.13% and 2.89% respectively during the session.

