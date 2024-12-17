The Riksbank did frontloading in November by cutting the key interest rate by 50 basis points from 3.25% to 2.75%, while signaling that more could come. The policy rate may also be cut in December and during the first half of 2025, in line with what was communicated in September, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
SEK's upside potential is limited given the Riksbank's dovish stance
“The Riksbank will publish the new Monetary Policy Report with the new forecasts and the interest rate path on Thursday at its interest rate meeting. The question is how it assesses the further outlook for inflation and growth, and how far it is still willing to lower the policy rate. Currently, the market expects a terminal rate of 2%.”
“The Riksbank now sees the risk that inflation could fall to too low levels due to weak growth. It wants to counteract this by lowering interest rates. Although the latest indicators show that there are initial signs of a recovery, the coming year is likely to be rather difficult given the weak growth in the euro zone. This suggests that the Riksbank will stick to its cutting cycle for the time being and continue to sound dovish in order to avoid a prolonged undershooting of inflation. If in doubt, the Riksbank will cut even further below the currently expected terminal rate of 2%.”
“If the Riksbank signals a lower terminal rate than before on Thursday, underpinned by weaker growth and lower inflation forecasts, the SEK could come under renewed short-term downward pressure. However, since the market already perceives the Riksbank as dovish, the impact is likely to be limited and ultimately neutral for the SEK. Nevertheless, the SEK's upside potential is equally limited given the Riksbank's dovish stance. Especially with the new US president-elect Trump taking office and the risk of high tariffs being introduced, market uncertainty will remain elevated, which could remain an underlying burden for the SEK.”
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0500 ahead of US data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0500 in the European session on Tuesday. A negative shift in risk sentiment revives the haven demand for the US Dollar, while the mixed sentiment data from Germany hurts the Euro, weighing down on the pair ahead of US data.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.2700 on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.3% in the three months to October, while the annual wage inflation climbed to 5.2%, helping Pound Sterling hold its ground.
Gold drops below $2,650 ahead of crucial Fed decision on Wednesday
Following Monday's shallow recovery attempt, Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,650 on Tuesday. Growing expectations for a less dovish Fed outlook and elevated US bond yields weigh on XAU/USD ahead of the last FOMC meeting of the year.
Ripple reveals official launch for RLUSD, XRP eyes new all-time high at $4.75
Ripple confirmed in a press release on Monday that its RLUSD stablecoin will officially launch on Tuesday across exchanges, including MoonPay, Uphold, CoinMENA, Bitso and ArchaxEx. Bullish sentiments surrounding the launch could help XRP overcome the $2.58 and $2.92 resistance levels.
Will the Fed cut interest rates again and why is the dot plot important Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the third consecutive meeting. Every time the Fed decides on rates, it is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States. Moreover, the Fed’s last meeting of the year will also be important because it will provide the outlook for what it expects to do in 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.