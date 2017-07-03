Greece must decide if it wants to stay in eurozone - German FinMin Schaeuble

Greece must decide if it wants to stay in eurozone - German FinMin SchaeubleBy Eren ŞENGEZER
German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble was on the wires speaking to a group of journalists in Berlin
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- It's essential for the remaining 27 members of the European Union to stick together in the looming "Brexit" negotiations
- Debt relief for Greece is not an issue at the moment and the goal is to complete the program review
- If the agreement is adhered to by all sides, I am confident it will work
- Germany is open to new forms of cooperation with Britain
- Germany doesn’t achieve current account surplus through currency manipulation