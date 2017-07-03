Greece must decide if it wants to stay in eurozone - German FinMin Schaeuble

By Eren ŞENGEZER

German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble was on the wires speaking to a group of journalists in Berlin

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • It's essential for the remaining 27 members of the European Union to stick together in the looming "Brexit" negotiations
  • Debt relief for Greece is not an issue at the moment and the goal is to complete the program review
  • If the agreement is adhered to by all sides, I am confident it will work
  • Germany is open to new forms of cooperation with Britain
  • Germany doesn’t achieve current account surplus through currency manipulation