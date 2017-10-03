Skip to main content
Greece Industrial Production (YoY) up to 7.2% in January from previous 2.2%
FXStreet Team
Greece Industrial Production (YoY) up to 7.2% in January from previous 2.2%
Greece Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1.3%, below expectations (1.4%) in February
PBOC: China corporate debt levels excessively high, no quick fix
US: NFP to register solid rise of 185k - BNPP
GBP/USD tests highs near 1.2170 post-UK releases
United Kingdom Total Trade Balance: £-1.97B (January) vs £-3.304B
UK Jan industrial production declines, but bang on expectations
United Kingdom Industrial Production (YoY) below forecasts (3.3%) in January: Actual (3.2%)
United Kingdom Manufacturing Production (MoM) below expectations (-0.6%) in January: Actual (-0.9%)
United Kingdom Manufacturing Production (YoY) below forecasts (3%) in January: Actual (2.7%)
United Kingdom Consumer Inflation Expectations rose from previous 2.8% to 2.9%
United Kingdom Industrial Production (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.4%) in January
United Kingdom Trade Balance; non-EU above forecasts (£-2.5B) in January: Actual (£-2.447B)
United Kingdom Goods Trade Balance came in at £-10.833B, above expectations (£-11.05B) in January
USD/CAD inter-markets: Targets 1.3600 on better NFP
US Dollar testing lows near 101.80, NFP eyed
WTI off multi-month lows, but remains below $50.00 mark
EUR/NOK in 2017 tops post-CPI
GBP/USD stuck in range near 1.2160, UK data in focus
EUR/JPY surges to the highest level since late Jan.
Load More content ...