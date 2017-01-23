Goldman Sachs: US economy is in 'pretty decent shape'By Dhwani Mehta
In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, commented on the US economic outlook in wake of Trump’s presidency.
Key Headlines:
Expects strong USD, mainly based on interest rate differentials
Not a big surprise that the US left the TPP
Expects higher trade barriers
US economy is in 'pretty decent shape'
The US economy is basically at full employment
Easier fiscal policy to have an effect from the end of 2017