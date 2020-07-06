Goldman Sachs lowers 2020 US GDP forecast to -4.6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists have revised down their estimates for the 2020 US economic growth rate to -4.6% from the previous forecast of -4.4%.

Consumer spending is likely to stall in July and August due to state-imposed restrictions to combat the coronavirus, economists led by Jan Hatzius said, according to Economic Times.

“A combination of tighter state restrictions and voluntary social distancing is already having a noticeable impact on economic activity," the economists said in a report published on Saturday.

Economists at Goldman Sachs, however, expect the economy to regain poise in the third quarter and expand by 5.8% in 2021. In addition, the investment bank sees the jobless rate at 9% at the end of 2020 compared to the previous forecast of 9.5%.

