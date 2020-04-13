Goldman Sachs calls historic OPEC+ oil output cut deal as insufficient

OPEC+, a loose organization of 24 oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to cut oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day on Sunday.
Goldman Sachs' analyst, however, is not impressed by the historical output cut agreement, as it leaves the voluntary cuts as too little and too late to avoid breaching storage capacity, ensuring that low oil prices force all producers to contribute to the market rebalancing.
Key quote
The OPEC+ voluntary cut would only lead to an actual 4.3 million barrels per day reduction in production from the first quarter levels.
Inland crude prices (West Texas Intermediate) will decline further in the coming weeks as storage capacity becomes saturated and expect further weakness in WTI time spreads and crude prices in the coming weeks, as already presaged on Friday, with downside risks to our short-term $20/bbl forecast.
We expect Brent prices to outperform WTI prices in the coming weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY testing below the 108 level in thin trading conditions
It is a very thin market out there today with the Easter holidays, with most of the major markets out on holiday. USD/JPY is subsequently taking a dive and testing the 108 figure with a low of 107.99 made, falling from a high of 108.52.
AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday
With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.
Oil turns green as traders reassess historic OPEC+ output cut deal
Oil benchmarks on both sides of the Atlantic are gaining altitude, possibly in a delayed reaction to the decision by the world's top producers to agree to a historic output cut deal to help rebalance the market. The deal marks an end of the Saudi-Russia oil price war.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.
S&P 500 Futures drop above 1.0%, US Treasury yeilds remain mildly positive
A mixed play between the US stock futures and Treasury yields can be witnessed amid a lack of major activity during Monday’s Asian session. US virus updates, comments from Fed’s Kashkari seems to have weighed on the trading sentiment.