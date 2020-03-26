Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark

- Gold edged lower for the second straight session and retreated further from two-week tops.
- The downtick seemed limited amid persistent USD selling bias and concerns over coronavirus.
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.
The precious metal extended the previous day's intraday pullback from two-week tops and was being weighed down by the latest optimism over the passage of a massive $2 trillion US economic relief package. However, a combination of factors extended some support to the commodity and helped limit losses.
The prevailing cautious mood around equity markets amid worries over the spread of COVID-19 continued underpinning the commodity's perceived safe-haven demand. This coupled with persistent selling bias around the US dollar further benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and cushioned the downside.
The greenback remained depressed for the fifth straight session on Thursday in the wake of the Fed's unlimited QE, which helped ease concerns about tightening liquidity conditions. This comes on the back of mounting fears over an imminent global recession and might strengthen the commodity.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the highly anticipated US initial weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 20. Economists are looking for claims to soar to 1,000K as compared to the previous week's reading of 281K.
The US economic docket also features the release of the final GDP print, which is expected to confirm that the economic growth stood at 2.1% annualized pace during the final quarter of 2019 and might fail to provide any meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1604.3
|Today Daily Change
|-12.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|1617.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1589.67
|Daily SMA50
|1585.78
|Daily SMA100
|1538.44
|Daily SMA200
|1506.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1638.28
|Previous Daily Low
|1598.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1613.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1622.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1597.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1577.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1557.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1637.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1657.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1677.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.
GBP/USD trades around 1.18 ahead of the BOE, after UK retail sales
GBP/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the market mood is mixed. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and investor eye US jobless claims. UK Retail Sales dropped by 0.3% in February, worse than expected.
FX Today: EUR, JPY in the lead after Senate's stamp, ahead of horrible US jobless claims, BOE
The US Senate finally passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, and the House will soon take it. However, the market's enthusiasm has faded away.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.