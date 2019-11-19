Gold trades with modest losses around $1470 region

  • Renewed US-China trade uncertainty helped gain some traction on Monday.
  • Stability in equity markets, positive US bond yields kept a lid on further gains.
  • The $1475 region might continue to keep a lid on any attempted positive move.

Gold failed to capitalize on the Asian session uptick to two-week tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
 
The precious metal initially built on the overnight goodish intraday bounce from three-day lows and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday amid receding hopes for a preliminary US-China trade deal.

US-China trade developments driving gold

Given the US President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs, CNBC reported on Monday that Chinese officials are pessimistic that a trade deal will be signed and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
 
The precious metal rallied over 1% from daily lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the momentum and once again failed near a one-month-old trading range support breakpoint, now turned resistance around the $1475 region.
 
Some signs of stability in the global equity markets, reinforced by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
 
Meanwhile, the intraday pullback seemed limited and is likely to remain cushioned amid a subdued US dollar demand, which tends to underpin demand for dollar-denominated commodities – like gold.
 
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket, highlighting the release of housing market data, coupled with speeches by influential FOMC members, will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1469.79
Today Daily Change -1.83
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1471.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1484.46
Daily SMA50 1492.19
Daily SMA100 1480.17
Daily SMA200 1395.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1473.95
Previous Daily Low 1456.54
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1460.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1449.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 1478.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1484.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 1495.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.

GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.

USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s

Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday. Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.

Gold trades with modest losses around $1470 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the Asian session uptick to two-week tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
 

China Walking Back Trade Deal

Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.

