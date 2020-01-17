Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold regains some positive traction on the last trading day of the week.
  • The prevailing risk-on mood, positive US bond yields seemed to cap gains.

Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.

The precious metal regained some positive traction on Friday and was being supported by some scepticism over the long-awaited phase one trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

Downside seems limited

Given that the US levies on around $360 billion worth of Chinese products remain unchanged, doubts the two sides can maintain a cordial relationship extended some support to the commodity.

This coupled with the fact that risks to the global economic growth remain firmly in place might continue to underpin the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status and help limit any deeper losses

However, the prevailing risk-on mood – reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields – turned out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Moving ahead, Friday's second-tier US economic releases might influence the US dollar price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the dollar-denominated commodity.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1555.4
Today Daily Change 1.54
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1553.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1531.14
Daily SMA50 1492.81
Daily SMA100 1496.79
Daily SMA200 1436.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1558.15
Previous Daily Low 1548.3
Previous Weekly High 1611.3
Previous Weekly Low 1540.3
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1552.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1554.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1543.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 1538.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1558.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1563.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 1568.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles to benefit from upbeat Chinese data amid trade concerns

EUR/USD struggles to benefit from upbeat Chinese data amid trade concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 amid rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU's Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets, weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its gains ahead of UK retail sales

GBP/USD extends its gains ahead of UK retail sales

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as the US dollar retreats. Investors are focused on UK retail sales figures which feed into the upcoming BOE decision.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Markets cheerful after robust Chinese data, Bitcoin nears $9,000, US data eyed

Forex Today: Markets cheerful after robust Chinese data, Bitcoin nears $9,000, US data eyed

The market mood is positive after upbeat Chinese data. USD/JPY hit a new eight-month high above 110 and commodity currencies are bid as well and the pound has also been able to recover.

Read more

Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region

Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region

Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates near multi-month tops, comfortable above 110.00 handle

USD/JPY consolidates near multi-month tops, comfortable above 110.00 handle

USD/JPY edges higher and climbs to fresh multi-month tops on Friday. The risk-on mood continues to weigh on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Positive US bond yields supportive; subdued USD demand capping gains.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures