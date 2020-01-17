Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region

- Gold regains some positive traction on the last trading day of the week.
- The prevailing risk-on mood, positive US bond yields seemed to cap gains.
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.
The precious metal regained some positive traction on Friday and was being supported by some scepticism over the long-awaited phase one trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
Downside seems limited
Given that the US levies on around $360 billion worth of Chinese products remain unchanged, doubts the two sides can maintain a cordial relationship extended some support to the commodity.
This coupled with the fact that risks to the global economic growth remain firmly in place might continue to underpin the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status and help limit any deeper losses
However, the prevailing risk-on mood – reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields – turned out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Moving ahead, Friday's second-tier US economic releases might influence the US dollar price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1555.4
|Today Daily Change
|1.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1553.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1531.14
|Daily SMA50
|1492.81
|Daily SMA100
|1496.79
|Daily SMA200
|1436.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1558.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1548.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1611.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1540.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1552.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1554.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1548.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1543.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1538.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1558.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1563.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1568.42
