Gold trades in a range, underpinned by safe-haven flows

- Gold trades in a $50 range, below the recent $2,758 record high, as it remains underpinned by haven flows.
- Relentless bombing by Israel and increased uncertainty over who will win the US presidential election are driving the flows.
- XAU/USD forms a mini range within a broader uptrend, but higher highs are still possible.
Gold (XAU/USD) stays stuck in this week’s mini range, exchanging hands in the $2,720s on Friday, as the precious metal is still supported by safe-haven flows due to a high level of geopolitical risk. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and increasing uncertainty over who will win in the US election are both key factors driving investors to safe-play assets such as Gold.
Gold still supported as geopolitical risk premia ratchet up
Gold is likely to continue to find support from safe-haven flows as the war in the Middle East intensifies. Reuters reported on Friday that three Lebanese journalists had been killed in the bombing of a guesthouse used by members of the international press including Al Jazeera, Sky and Reuters.
This comes at the end of a week that has seen the Israelis up their bombing campaign, wiping out entire residential blocks of neighborhoods in Beirut, including a bomb that landed close to a hospital and ended the life of a child, as well as an attack that killed three Lebanese army soldiers organizing an evacuation.
In Doha, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is meeting with representatives from Israel and Qatar to try to negotiate an end to the conflict. This follows a separate meeting in Cairo between Egyptian diplomats and members of Hamas tasked with the same objective.
However, Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan told Lebanese pro-Hezbollah news agency Al-Mayadeen there was no change in the group's position. "The hostages held by the resistance will only return with a stop to the aggression and complete withdrawal," Hamdan said, according to Reuters.
Adding to the cocktail of geopolitical risk is the news that Republican nominee Donald Trump is edging forward in many polls, especially in key states like Wisconsin and North Carolina. This suggests he has a good chance of winning the US presidential election.
“An Emerson poll of several swing states yesterday had Trump very marginally ahead, including a 1pt lead in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and a 2pt lead in North Carolina," says Jim Reid, Global Head of Macro Research at Deutsche Bank on Friday.
According to the model of leading US election website FiveThirtyEight, Trump now has a slightly higher 51% chance of winning.
Nevertheless, the website’s master poll, which aggregates, averages, and weights polls according to recency, shows Vice President Kamala Harris still in the lead with 48.1% versus Trump’s 46.4%. Most betting websites offer better odds of Trump winning over Harris.
A Trump win would upset the existing geopolitical order and potentially increase safe-haven flows despite his claims to end conflicts worldwide in a matter of days.
Technical Analysis: Gold consolidates in a sideways band
Gold trades sideways in a mini range between $2,708 and $2,758 after peaking at the later level and rolling over.
That said, the yellow metal is in a steady uptrend on all time frames (short, medium and long) which given the technical principle that “the trend is your friend” the odds favor more upside.
A break above the top of the range at $2,758 would help confirm a continuation up to the next big-figure target level lies at $3,000 (round number and psychological level).
XAU/USD Daily Chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing a bearish divergence between the September 26 high and the current price level. Although the price has risen since the September peak, the MACD is lower. This indicates waning bullish momentum and could be a sign presaging a pullback.
Gold’s overall strong uptrend, however, suggests that any corrections will probably be short-lived, with the broader bull trend resuming thereafter.
BRICS FAQs
The BRICS is the acronym denoting the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The name was created by Goldman Sachs’ economist Jim O’Neill in 2001, years before the alliance between these countries was formally established, to refer to a group of developing economies that were predicted back then to lead the global economy by 2050. The bloc is seen as a counterweight to the G7, the group of developed economies formed by Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The BRICS is a bloc which intends to give voice to the so-called “Global South”. The alliance tends to have similar views on geopolitical and diplomatic issues, but still lacks a clear economic integration as the governing systems and cultural divergence between its members is significant. Still, it holds yearly summits at the highest level, coordinates multilateral policies and has implemented initiatives such as the creation of a joint development bank. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joined the group in January 2024.
The five founding members of the BRICS alliance account for 32% of the global economy measured at purchasing power parity as of April 2023, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. This compares with the 30% of the G7 group.
There has been increasing speculation about the BRICS alliance creating a currency backed by some sort of commodity like Gold. The proposal is meant to reduce the use of the dominant US Dollar in cross-border economic exchanges. In the BRICS’ 2023 summit, the group stressed the importance of encouraging the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between the members of the bloc as well as their trading partners. The group also tasked finance ministers and central bank governors “to consider the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms” for this purpose. Even if the bloc’s de-dollarization strategy looks clear, the creation and implementation of a new currency seems to have a long way to go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with caution above 1.0800 after German data
EUR/USD trades with caution above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday, albeit it lacks any follow-through selling. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar uptick and a sluggish market mood. The upbeat German IFO survey failed to inspire Euro buyers.
GBP/USD regains traction toward 1.3000 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising back toward 1.3000 in Friday's European trading, having found fresh demand near 1.2950. The pair resumes the previous rebound amid a steady US Dollar. However, the further upside appears elusive, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the US data.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid modest USD strength, downside seems protected
Gold price meets with some supply on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's gains amid the emergence of US Dollar (USD) dip-buying, bolstered by expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH declines below $2,500 as demand fades
Ethereum price is nearing its daily support level of $2,461; a firm close below this level would suggest a decline ahead. Coinbase Premium Index shows signs of weakness and remains below neutral levels.
ECB comments suggest there’s a new rush towards neutral rates
The ECB has made a remarkable U-turn recently. Last week’s rate cut was just the beginning, and this week’s comments indicate that the ECB is now eager to quickly bring rates down to neutral and stay ahead of the curve in monetary policy.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.