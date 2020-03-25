Gold trades in red after three-day winning streak

- Gold is flashing red, having rallied by $180 in the last three trading days.
- Expectations for US fiscal stimulus and the resulting risk-on seems to be weighing over gold.
- Dips could be short-lived as fiscal stimulus could lift inflation expectations.
- Central banks seem to have run out of ammo.
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity in Wednesday's Asian session, having posted solid gains in the previous three trading days.
The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,615 per Oz, representing a 0.25% drop on the day, having hit a high of $1,643 in early Asia.
Prices closed Tuesday with a 4.38% gain, confirming the metal's first three-day winning run since Feb. 24.
The metal rose from $1,455 to $1,635 in the last three trading days as global recession fears were bolstered by the US Senate's inability to push forward the coronavirus spending bill. Further, the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended quantitative easing program on Monday, lifting the US inflation expectations and strengthening the bid tone around gold.
Central banks from New Zealand to Canada look to have run out of ammo, having cut rates to zero and launched asset purchase programs to counter the coronavirus-led slowdown. If the virus outbreak does not slow down, governments would come under pressure to deliver bigger fiscal stimulus packages, which usually bring inflation and bode well for gold.
Also, the fact that major central banks have exhausted their tools could boost haven demand for the hard currency.
The dip seen at press time could be extended further if expectations for US fiscal stimulus continue to power gains in the US and global equities. The Dow Jones rallied over 1,000 points on Tuesday to register its biggest single-day gain since 1993.
However, the dip will likely be short-lived if the stimulus talks falter or fall short of expectations.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1618.05
|Today Daily Change
|-10.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1628.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1590.63
|Daily SMA50
|1584.57
|Daily SMA100
|1537.18
|Daily SMA200
|1505.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1633.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1552.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1602.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1583.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1576.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1524.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1495.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1657.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1686.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1738.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
