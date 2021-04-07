Gold to see further downside pressure while palladium stands out – CE

Strategists at Capital Economics continue to expect the vaccine rollout to enable economies to re-open later this year, which should bolster riskier assets and weigh further on the price of gold. What’s more, the palladium price surged in March, and it will continue to outperform the price of platinum over the next few years.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to alleviate downside pressure above $1755/65 – Credit Suisse
March was a mixed month for precious metals prices
“The largest move was in the price of palladium, which surged by 14% after Nornickel revised down its 2021 PGM production guidance by 15-20%. We think that the price of palladium will outperform the price of platinum over the next few years.”
“The price of gold held steady, reflecting movements in US real yields. Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months, while the relationship with short-dated real yields has broken down. We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”
“The price of silver fell by around 6%. As a result, the gold/silver ratio edged up above its long-term average. We expect the price of silver to continue to decline over the rest of the year as industrial metals prices drop back, helping to push up the gold/silver price ratio further.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
