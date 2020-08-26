Gold to see a lengthy pause before resuming the core bull trend – Credit Suisse

Gold extends its consolidation after moving to $2075/80. Strategists at Credit Suisse remain of the view this is a pause in the core bull trend but that this phase could last a significant while and the yellow metal could yet see a test of support at $1867/37.
Key quotes
“Gold continues its expected consolidation following the move to our base case objective of $2075/80. Although we continue to see the core long-term trend higher, reinforced by falling US Real Yields and a falling USD, we suspect there is scope for a more protracted consolidation phase to unfold first.”
“At present, our bias remains for a cluster of supports at $1867/37 to ideally hold further weakness, which includes the 23.6% retracement of the rally from the 2018 low. Should weakness extend, we would see scope for a deeper setback to $1765, potentially $1726.”
“Post this phase we look for an eventual move above $2075 with resistance seen next at $2175, then $2300. Whilst we would look for a fresh consolidation at this latter level, a direct break can see potential trend resistance at $2417, with scope seen for $2700/20 over the longer-term.”
“It is worth noting that monthly RSI has reached its extreme levels seen in 2006 and 2008 adding weight to the view for a lengthier pause in the bull trend. Indeed, in the 2001/2011 bull market the two major consolidation phases (2006/2007 and 2008/2009) lasted 16 and 18-months respectively. A similar length of consolidation at this juncture though is not our base case for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of US data, Powell's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, but off the highs. The US dollar is rising as investors pare bets that Fed Chair Powell would announce another boost to monetary stimulus. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after consumer confidence disappointed.
GBP/USD edges lower amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1915 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.