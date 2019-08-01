Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal surges near multi-month highs as the trade war escalates

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Risk-off mood sends gold near multi-month highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 1,452.71, the 2019 high.
 

Gold daily chart

 
 
Gold spiked near multi-month highs as US President Trump announced a new round of tariffs on China. The news triggered the risk-off mood with gold going up and the US Dollar going in the opposite direction.
 

 

Gold 4-hour chart

 
 
The yellow metal bulls will need to break above 1,452.71, the 2019 high, in order to travel north towards 1,476.00 resistance. Gold is trading above its main simple moving averages suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.
 

Gold 30-minute chart

 
 
Bulls should ideally keep the price above 1,440.00 in order to reach new 2019 highs. On the flip side if the 1,440.00 support gets breached, the market could decline towards 1,430.00, 1,420.00 and the 1,414.00 level.
 

Additional key levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1443.26
Today Daily Change 30.26
Today Daily Change % 2.14
Today daily open 1413
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1416.93
Daily SMA50 1375.99
Daily SMA100 1333.13
Daily SMA200 1301.09
Levels
Previous Daily High 1432.88
Previous Daily Low 1410.7
Previous Weekly High 1433.6
Previous Weekly Low 1411.26
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1419.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1424.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 1404.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 1396.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 1382.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 1427.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 1441.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 1449.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

