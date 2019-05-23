Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal rises to a 4-day high near $1,285.00/oz

Gold daily chart



Gold is having positive action this Thursday as the market broke above the 1,280.00 mark.

Gold 4-hour chart



Gold pushed into its main simple moving averages (SMAs) near the 1,285.00 level.

Gold 30-minute chart



The market is trading above1,280.00 and its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. If bulls break 1,288.00 resistance the market can continue to rise towards 1,290.00 and potentially to 1,294.00 if the bulls gather enough steam. Supports are at 1,280.00 and 1,277.50 levels.



Additional key levels