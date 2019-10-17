Gold technical analysis: The yellow metal is nearing $1,500/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is in consolidation mode, trading below the 1,500 mark. 
  • A daily close above 1,500 can lead to a run towards 1,510/1520 price levels. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). In the last weeks, the market has been consolidating near $1,500 per ounce and the 50 SMA. 

Gold four-hour chart

 
The yellow metal is trading below the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and below the 1,500 mark; all-in-all suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A break below $1,490 a troy once can expose the 1,460 swing low. On the flip side, a daily close above 1,500 could trigger a bull run towards the 1,510/1,520 resistance levels
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1496.2
Today Daily Change 6.20
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1490
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1499.44
Daily SMA50 1507.16
Daily SMA100 1450.74
Daily SMA200 1373.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1491.35
Previous Daily Low 1477.15
Previous Weekly High 1516.85
Previous Weekly Low 1474.2
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1485.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1482.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 1480.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 1471.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1466.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 1495.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1500.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 1509.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100

The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament

GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament

The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets. 

USD/JPY News

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.

Gold News

As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again

As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again

Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures