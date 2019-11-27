Gold Technical Analysis: The precious metal enters Asia below $1460/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The yellow metal is under bearish pressure as theNew York session comes to an end. 
  • The outlook remains negative in the medium term.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart while nearing the 1445 swing low. A break below this level could send the market down near the 1400 handle. Earlier in the New York session, the GDP expanded 2.1% in Q3 (second estimate) vs. 1.9% expected, weighing on XAU/USD.
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The market remains under pressure while drifting below the main SMAs. As the metal remains weak, the 1445 level is likely on the bears’ radar in the medium term. Immediate resistance can be located at the 1465 and 1480 levels.
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1454.55
Today Daily Change -8.05
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1462.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1475.59
Daily SMA50 1488.59
Daily SMA100 1483.6
Daily SMA200 1399.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1462.65
Previous Daily Low 1450.74
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1458.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 1454.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1466.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 1470.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

