Gold Technical Analysis: Metal remains under pressure below $1480/oz at the start of the week

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold stays under bearish pressure below the 1480 resistance level.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1445 swing low.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is starting the week trading close to its lowest point in 2-months while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart.
 
The metal is trading in a bull flag, printing lower lows and lower highs. The $1480 per troy ounce level near the 100 SMA, is the first resistance of relevance.
 
The bulls are, for the time being, absent and bears are likely looking for a breakdown below the 1445 swing low. If the breakout turns out to be successful, the next main support on the way down can be located near the 1400 handle. 
 
On the flip side, if the market breaks beyond the 1480 resistance level on a daily closing basis, gold could start resuming the underlying bull trend and rise towards the 1520 level. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1456.91
Today Daily Change -5.36
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1462.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1478.72
Daily SMA50 1490.24
Daily SMA100 1482.35
Daily SMA200 1398.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1473.3
Previous Daily Low 1461.64
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1466.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 1458.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 1454.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 1446.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 1477.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1481.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

