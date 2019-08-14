Gold technical analysis: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion

- Gold could test the 10-day MA support at $1,484, as technical charts are signaling buyer exhaustion.
- Gold has created a spinning top candle at six-year highs.
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
To start with, the yellow metal created a spinning top candle on Tuesday, which occurs when the market sees a solid two-way business before ending the day with marginal gains or losses.
That candlestick represents indecision in the market place. However, in gold's case, it has appeared at six-year highs and so it represents buyer exhaustion.
Further, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting overbought conditions and the moving average convergence divergence histogram is producing lower highs above the zero line, a sign the bullish momentum is weakening.
Al-in-all, the stage looks set for a corrective pullback. A short-term bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close today below the spinning top's low of $1,48. On the other hand, a close above the spinning top's high of $1,535 would revive the bullish outlook.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral-to-bearish
Pivot points
-
- R3 1583.64
- R2 1559.02
- R1 1530.24
- PP 1505.62
-
- S1 1476.83
- S2 1452.21
- S3 1423.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY: Sentiment in full control of yen
News that US tariffs on China will be delayed sent investors away from the yen. US Treasury yields bounced from fresh multi-year lows, still depressed.USD/JPY recovery could continue in the short-term.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news
The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.