Gold technical analysis: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Monday and slipped below the key $1500 psychological mark to hit multi-day lows in the last hour.
  • Sustained weakness below 200-hour SMA - coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 upsurge - was seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows - around the $1483-81 region - nearing 38.2% Fibo. level.
 
However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and might continue to attract some dip-buying interest, which might help limit further downside ahead of Wednesday's important release of the latest FOMC policy meeting minutes.
 
Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some follow-through technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards $1475 intermediate support en-route 50$ Fibo. level - around the $1467-65 region amid fading safe-haven demand.
 
On the flip side, the $1500-10 region (23.6% Fibo. level and 100-hour SMA) now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might accelerate the up-move towards $1522 intermediate resistance before the commodity aims back towards multi-year tops.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1498.82
Today Daily Change -14.78
Today Daily Change % -0.98
Today daily open 1513.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1463.04
Daily SMA50 1420.56
Daily SMA100 1355.11
Daily SMA200 1317.2
Levels
Previous Daily High 1527.65
Previous Daily Low 1504.2
Previous Weekly High 1534.4
Previous Weekly Low 1481
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1513.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1518.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 1502.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 1491.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1479.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1526.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1538.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 1549.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes

EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence

GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle

Gold: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle

Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra

Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  