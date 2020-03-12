Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold struggled to build on its Asian session positive move to $1650 level.
  • The downside seemed limited amid a rush to traditional safe-haven assets.

Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday

Another brutal selloff across the global equity markets – amid growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak – provided some early boost to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.

The market rout followed a move by the World Health Organization to declare COVID-19 a pandemic and the US President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days.

The early uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and quickly ran out of the steam near the $1650 region amid renewed optimism over a fiscal stimulus package by Trump administration.

It is worth reporting that Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a broad package of proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the anti-risk flows led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.

Market participants now look forward to the ECB monetary policy decision, which might influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the dollar-denominated commodity.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1638.74
Today Daily Change 4.02
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1634.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1626.62
Daily SMA50 1588.45
Daily SMA100 1534.34
Daily SMA200 1496.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1671.36
Previous Daily Low 1633.1
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1647.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1656.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 1621.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 1608.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 1583.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1659.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 1684.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 1697.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

