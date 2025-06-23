XAU/USD climbs to $3,385 as Middle East conflict escalates.

Iran fires missiles at US bases in Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq; Israel bombs Evin prison in Tehran.

Fed’s Bowman says she’s open to July rate cut if inflation remains contained.

Dollar and yields slide, while traders shift focus to Powell’s testimony and PCE inflation data.

Gold prices remain bid during the North American session as breaking news revealed Iran’s attack on US bases in Qatar, in retaliation for the over-the-weekend attack on Iran's nuclear installations by the White House. Meanwhile, US economic data was overlooked mainly as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,385, up 0.39%.

Macroeconomic data has been pushed aside as geopolitics grabs most headlines. Iran reported the launch of missiles at US bases in Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, according to Al Arabiya, citing Israeli media. Alongside this, Iran retaliated, approving the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and launching missile strikes against Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel attacked Evin prison in northern Tehran, which, according to Reuters, “Israel called its most intense bombing yet of the Iranian capital a day after the United States joined the war.”

Bullion prices printed another leg up, as Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman added to the doves' chorus, saying that she’s open to reducing interest rates at the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, if inflation pressures remained contained.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, drops 0.25% to 98.52. US Treasury bond yields are also on the back foot, a tailwind for Gold prices.

On the data front, S&P Global revealed that manufacturing activity expanded above estimates but has stalled for the last two months. In the services sector, businesses remain growing at a healthy pace, though June’s print dipped compared to May figures.

The economic docket in the US will feature further Fed speakers, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony at the US Congress on Tuesday. Traders would digest the latest Consumer Confidence figures, Durable Goods Orders, housing and jobs data, along with the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

Daily digest market movers: Gold price rally extends, as Iran retaliates over US bases

On Saturday, the United States (US) delivered an attack to three of Iran’s nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump described the mission as “a very successful attack,” and warned that “there are many other targets” if Iran remains reluctant to peace talks.

The US Operation Midnight Hammer involved B-2 Spirit bombers and Tomahawk missiles from US submarines.

Recently, the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June came in at 52, above expectations of 51 but unchanged compared to the previous reading. The Services PMI dipped from 53.7 to 53.1 in June, a tick above estimates of 52.9.

The US 10-year Treasury note yield is down seven basis points (bps) at 4.306%. US real yields, which are inversely correlated with Gold prices, followed suit, down at 1.978%.

The Fed's monetary policy report recently revealed that there are early signs that tariffs are contributing to higher inflation. However, their full impact has yet to be reflected in the data. The report added that the current policy is well-positioned and that financial stability is resilient amid high uncertainty.

Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 57.5 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

Source: Prime Market Terminal

XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price climbs towards $3,400

Rising geopolitical tensions sparked an uptrend in Gold prices, with the yellow metal bouncing off daily lows beneath $3,350, but buyers failed to crack the $3,400 figure. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors dip buyers with the RSI remaining bullish.

For a bullish resumption, XAU/USD must clear $3,400. Once hurdled, the following key resistance levels, such as the $3,450 mark and the record high of $3,500, lie ahead.

Conversely, if Gold tumbles below $3,350, the pullback could extend toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,315. Further losses are seen once cleared, at the April 3 high-turned-support at $3,167.