TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold subdued as DXY rebounds and December Fed cut bets fade

  • Gold steadies above $4,050 after last week’s two-day slide from a three-week high.
  • Stronger US Dollar and fading Fed rate-cut bets continue to cap the upside.
  • Markets eye delayed US data, with the September NFP due on Thursday.
Gold subdued as DXY rebounds and December Fed cut bets fade
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) kicks off the week on a subdued note, consolidating losses after a two-day slide that followed last week’s push to over a three-week high. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $4,080 with gains capped by a firmer US Dollar (USD) and diminishing bets on a December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Traders are refraining from taking aggressive directional positions ahead of a pivotal week, with markets bracing for US economic data that was delayed by the government shutdown. The spotlight is firmly on the September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to provide the first clear update on labor market conditions in weeks.

As attention shifts to long-delayed economic releases, Gold stays sensitive to the Fed’s cautious stance, with the FOMC Minutes also due later this week. The metal may remain range-bound, as lingering uncertainty around the Fed’s next steps should help cushion the downside.

Market movers: Fed hawks trim December rate-cut bets as data backlog looms

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 99.42, extending gains for the second straight day after slipping to two-week lows last week.
  • Gold is also facing headwinds as the end of the US government shutdown and easing global trade tensions surrounding US tariffs have reduced its safe-haven appeal. However, persistent geopolitical and economic risks keep the broader outlook tilted to the upside.
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that key releases delayed by the government shutdown now have revised dates, with the September Employment Situation report rescheduled to November 20 and September Real Earnings set for November 21, both at 13:30 GMT. US Labor Secretary Chavez-Deremer also noted that the agency was unable to fully gather the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, raising the possibility that the report may never be published.
  • Fed rate-cut expectations have cooled after hawkish commentary last week, with officials stressing that inflation remains their main concern despite softer labor market signals. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a December rate cut has dropped to around 44%, down sharply from 94% a month ago.
  • The US economic calendar for Monday includes the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November, followed by speeches from New York Fed President John C. Williams, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD holds above 100-SMA but momentum stays bearish

The near-term outlook for Gold appears range-bound, with the 4-hour chart showing repeated support emerging around the 100-period SMA near $4,043. This level also aligns closely with the upper boundary of the previous consolidation zone, reinforcing its importance as a strong support area.

A clear break below $4,040-$4,050 would push Gold back inside the former $4,050-$3,900 range, opening the door for a deeper pullback toward $3,900, especially if the $4,000 psychological level fails to hold.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at $4,100, followed by a stronger barrier at $4,150, which lines up with the 21-period SMA. A sustained break above this zone would allow bulls to re-test the $4,250 region.

Momentum remains weak, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding near 41, indicating that sellers retain control in the short term.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD is still under pressure around 1.1600 at the begginning of the week. The US Dollar, in the meantime, is finding its feet again as risk sentiment stays on the back foot and markets continue dialling down expectations for a December Fed rate cut, keeping any bounce in the pair fairly limited.

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD starts the new trading week with decent gains, although still below the 1.3200 mark. Meanwhile, Cable appears bid despite fresh buying interest is lending legs to the Greenback, in a context of subdued sentiment and steady concerns around the UK fiscal landscape.

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold is drifting without much direction on Monday, flicking between small gains and minor losses while staying just above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce. Comments from several key FOMC officials offered little enthusiasm for cutting rates further, leading traders to trim their expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canadian inflation is expected to edge lower in October. The core CPI is still seen well above the BoC’s 2% goal. The Canadian Dollar managed to regain some composure this month.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers