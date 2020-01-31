Gold steadies around $1,580, looks to post highest monthly close since April 2013

- US Dollar Index extends slide below 98 on Friday.
- Annual core inflation in US ticked up to 1.6% in December.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield drops nearly 2%.
After closing the previous day with small losses near $1,570, the XAU/USD pair edged higher on Friday and remains on track to register its highest monthly-close since April 2013. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at $1,581. In January, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $60.
Safe-haven assets continue to find demand
Gold seems to be capitalizing on risk-off flows on Friday as investors seek refuge ahead of the weekend. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in China reached nearly 10K as of Friday and there are no convincing developments that the outbreak will be contained anytime soon.
In fact, the mayor of Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, Zhou Xianwang, noted on Friday that the containment of the virus outbreak was "still severe and complex."
Reflecting the risk-averse environment, Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the negative territory and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day.
Although the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the annual core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index came in at 1.6% to match analysts' estimates, it remained below the Fed's target level of 2%. The US Dollar Index ignored the data and continues to push lower to allow the pair to cling to its daily gains. At the moment,e index is down 0.18% on the day at 97.69.
The last data of January from the US will be the final reading of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1581.36
|Today Daily Change
|4.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1577.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1562.01
|Daily SMA50
|1513.2
|Daily SMA100
|1501.98
|Daily SMA200
|1450.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1586.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1572.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1580.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1577.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1571.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1564.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1557.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1584.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1592.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1598.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
