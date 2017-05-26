Gold spikes to weekly highs near $1264, US macro data in focus

By Haresh Menghani

After yesterday's brief pause, gold regained traction on Friday and has now jumped back closer to the top end of weekly trading range near $1264 level. 

An extension of the output cut deal by OPEC and other major oil producing nations disappointed market players expecting for a deeper cuts and hence, a sell-off in oil markets triggered a fresh wave of global risk-off trade and boosted the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

It, however, remains to be seen if the up-move is sustainable amid growing prospects for an eventual Fed rate-hike move at its June meeting, which tends to weigh on the non-yielding yellow metal.

Nevertheless, the metal could still be headed for its third consecutive weekly gains as focus now shifts to today's important US macro data - preliminary US GDP print and Durable Goods Orders, which would influence the US Dollar and provide some fresh impetus for dollar-denominated commodities - like gold. 

Technical levels to watch

A follow through buying interest beyond $1265 level could accelerate the up-move towards $1268 horizontal resistance, above which the commodity is likely to aim towards testing its next major hurdle near $1275 region. 

On the downside, retracement back below $1259 level now seems to find support near $1255-54 area, which if broken would turn the metal vulnerable to break below $1250 important support and head towards retesting the very important 200-day SMA support near $1244 region.