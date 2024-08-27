Gold slides on less haven demand, better US data

- Gold edges lower as a result of easing hostilities in the Middle East and better-than-expected US economic data.
- US Durable Goods Orders smashed estimates on Monday, dispelling some of the pessimism around the US economy.
- Despite risk of a correction from overweight long positions, TD Securities expects Gold to reach a long-term target of $2,700.
Gold (XAU/USD) trades marginally lower in the $2,510s on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East dissipate, reducing haven demand for the yellow metal. This comes after Israel and Hezbollah’s tit-for-tat missile exchange fails to escalate, though ongoing threats from Iran hover.
Gold may also be edging lower after the release of better-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders data on Monday. The 9.9% rise recorded in July was the highest reading since May 2020 and helped dispel some of the pessimism surrounding the US economy. This, in turn, probably acted as an antidote to expectations the Federal Reserve (Fed) will need to cut interest rates aggressively to avoid a hard landing.
A more gradual programme of cuts would limit the upside for Gold, which is a non-interest paying asset that tends to be viewed more attractively the lower rates are.
The probability of the Fed making a mega 0.50% interest rate cut in September rather than the standard 0.25% reduction has eased back down below 30%. It had risen up to around 35% after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell made the clearest signal yet that cuts were in pipeline at his speech in Jackson Hole on Friday.
Gold slips on reduced haven demand, strong US data
Gold edges lower on Tuesday as safety demand eases. US Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said early Tuesday that fears of a near-term broader Middle East conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have eased following a lack of escalation. Nonetheless, the US top General warned that “Iran still poses a significant danger as it weighs a strike on Israel,” according to Reuters.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the strength of the Dollar against a trade-weighted basket, is off its lows, recovering marginally to 100.88 on Tuesday. Gold is negatively correlated to the US Dollar (USD) as it is priced in USD.
Gold to rally in medium-term but risk of correction looms – TD Securities
Gold is likely to go higher but is also at risk of a sharp pullback due to extreme long positioning, according to Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities.
“More upside is in the cards in coming months, but fund heavy long positioning represents a short-term correction risk,” says the strategist.
Given the Fed’s new focus is on its other mandate to provide “full employment”, there is a risk that strong employment figures could trigger an unwinding of these longs and a correction.
“A stronger-than-expected Payrolls print or any other event, which reduces the expectations of rate cuts, could trigger these players to take profits, causing a significant correction,” adds Malek.
TD Securities’ long-term upside target for Gold is $2,700, with the potential for major central bank players such as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) providing the demand to push the precious metal up to those highs.
One possibility might be that the PBoC (and other major investors) who stopped accumulating Gold back in May – presumably because it was hoping prices would come back down to more favorable levels – may decide not to wait any longer due to fear of missing out, and start buying at current levels again, adds Malek.
Technical Analysis: Gold consolidates above top of former range
Gold (XAU/USD) continues trading above support from the top of its old range. Despite trading sideways recently, the pair remains in a short-term uptrend and given “the trend is your friend” this continues to favor longs over shorts.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
The breakout of the range, which looks like an incomplete triangle pattern, on August 14 generated an upside target at roughly $2,550. This was calculated by taking the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the range’s height and extrapolating it higher. This target is the minimum expectation for a follow-through after a breakout based on principles of technical analysis.
A break above the $2,531 all-time high from August 20 would provide added confirmation of a continuation higher towards the $2,550 target.
Alternatively, a break back inside the range would negate the upside projected target. Such a move would be confirmed on a close below $2,470 (August 22 low). It would change the picture for Gold and bring the short-term uptrend into doubt.
Gold is in a broad uptrend on medium and long-term time frames, however, which further supports an overall bullish outlook for the precious metal.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gathers strength toward 1.1200 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids toward 1.1200 in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to extend recovery, supporting the pair amid improving risk sentiment. The focus now shifts to mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3200 as USD recovery fizzles
GBP/USD is gaining ground above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Easing concerns over a broader Middle East conflict check the rebound in the safe-haven US Dollar, helping the pair to stay afloat ahead of US sentiment and housing data.
Gold slides on reduced haven demand, better US data
Gold trades marginally lower in the $2,510s on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East dissipate, reducing haven demand for the yellow metal. This comes after Israel and Hezbollah’s tit-for-tat missile exchange fails to escalate, though ongoing threats from Iran hover.
Markets in a waiting pattern with a potential explosion in volatility – Why?
The weakness of the Dollar tok a breezer but might continue these coming days. il prices steadied further after the strong support level holds the price from falling further. Geopolitical tensions and the end of the month might call for more upside potential here.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.