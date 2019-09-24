Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

- The global flight to safety provided a modest lift to the commodity on Monday.
- Resurgent USD demand turned out to be the only factors capping further gains.
- Global growth concerns/trade issues should help limit any meaningful slide.
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.
The precious metal added to last week's goodish recovery gains from over one-month lows and gained some follow-through positive traction on Monday amid reviving safe-haven demand. Against the backdrop of the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a raft of downbeat Euro-zone macro data on Monday fueled concerns about global economic growth and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets - including Gold.
Diverging forces failed to provide a fresh impetus
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a fresh leg of a free-fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal and remained supportive of the positive momentum. However, a strong pickup in the US Dollar demand turned out to be the only factor that kept a lid on any strong follow-through appreciating move for the dollar-denominated commodity - Gold.
With the greenback holding on to its overnight gains, uncertainty surrounding global trade issues continued lending some support and helped limit any meaningful pullback. In the latest trade-related development, the US-Japan trade talks ended without any solution to the US President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on the $50 billion in cars and parts shipped by Japan to the US annually.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the recent positive move or the commodity meets with some supply at higher levels as market participants still await any signs of progress in the US-China trade negotiations. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of Conference Board's Confidence Index - might be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1522.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1522.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1514.33
|Daily SMA50
|1486.21
|Daily SMA100
|1414.55
|Daily SMA200
|1354.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1526.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1511.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1484.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1520.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1517.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1513.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1505.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1498.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1528.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1535.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1544.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
