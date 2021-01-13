Gold seems undervalued as yields should trade lower – OCBC

XAU/USD hit a high of $1950/oz at the start of last week, yet ended the week at $1850/oz. Rising Treasury yields could continue to pressure gold lower this week but strategists at OCBC Bank are not convinced yields should be trading at current levels in such a macro environment.

Key quotes

“We remain unconvinced that TYs should be trading at such elevated levels and expect monetary intervention from the Fed should this persist, possibly in the form of a WAM extension in its QE program.”

“We see gold as undervalued at this stage and suggest a buy-on-dips strategy.”

“Consider entry at $1820; take profit at $1920; stop loss at $1780.”