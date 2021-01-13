Gold seems undervalued as yields should trade lower – OCBC

XAU/USD hit a high of $1950/oz at the start of last week, yet ended the week at $1850/oz. Rising Treasury yields could continue to pressure gold lower this week but strategists at OCBC Bank are not convinced yields should be trading at current levels in such a macro environment.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gun towards $2,000 over 2021 – TDS
Key quotes
“We remain unconvinced that TYs should be trading at such elevated levels and expect monetary intervention from the Fed should this persist, possibly in the form of a WAM extension in its QE program.”
“We see gold as undervalued at this stage and suggest a buy-on-dips strategy.”
“Consider entry at $1820; take profit at $1920; stop loss at $1780.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from 1.22 amid fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading just under 1.22, as the dollar edges higher. It is still trading above Tuesday's levels. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared.
GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, just shy of the 2021 peak. The dollar is retreating alongside falling bond yields while the pound holds onto gains related to the BOE's reluctance to set negative rates. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session amid a softer tone around the USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the greenback and benefitted the non-yielding metal. The bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven commodity.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
US Dollar Index gains traction around the 90.00 level
The dollar, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), looks to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and keeps gyrating around the 90.00 area on Wednesday.