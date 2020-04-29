Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens

- Gold picks up a bid as the dollar loses ground against majors.
- The US stock futures rise, weakening the haven demand for the greenback.
- The recent stock market rally lacks substance, according to Goldman Sachs.
Gold is flashing green at press time with the greenback, yellow metal's biggest nemesis, feeling the pull of gravity amid signs of risk-on in the global equities.
The yellow metal is currently trading $1,711, representing a 0.16% gain on the day, having risen from $1,703 to $1,713 in the 60 minutes to 02:00 GMT. Prices fell by 0.12%, 0.96%, and 0.15% on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, respectively - the metal's first three-day losing streak since mid-March.
Broad-based dollar weakness
The greenback is being sold across the board during Wednesday's Asian trading hours, as evidenced from the 0.30% decline in the dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against major currencies.
Notably, the Japanese yen is trading at a six-week high of 106.54 against the dollar, and the growth-linked currencies, AUD and NZD, are reporting at least 0.40% daily gains.
The dollar weakness could be associated with the improved risk appetite in the financial markets, as suggested by the 1% gain in the futures tied to the S&P 500 index. An absence of fresh bad news is likely boding well for the risk assets and hurting the safe-haven dollar.
The risk assets, however, are operating on a shaky ground, as the breadth of the recent rally in the S&P 500 is quite narrow, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. If the stocks turn risk-averse, the dollar will likely find haven bids. However, gold, too, is expected to gain a bigger ground over the long run on account of the unprecedented monetary and fiscal lifelines launched by authorities across the globe.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1711.42
|Today Daily Change
|3.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1708.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1678.64
|Daily SMA50
|1633
|Daily SMA100
|1586.04
|Daily SMA200
|1536.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.31
|Previous Daily Low
|1692.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1739
|Previous Weekly Low
|1661.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1701.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1707.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1694.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1681.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1719.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1729.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1743.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates Aussie CPI-led gains above 0.6500
AUD/USD cheers upbeat Australian Q1 CPI data and consolidates near seven-week highs of 0.6530. Broad-based US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism underpins the spot. All eyes remain on the US GDP and FOMC decision.
USD/JPY hits a new six-week low near 106.50, focus on FOMC
USD/JPY registers five-day losing streak and renews six-week low near mid-106s. Hopes of economic restart confront a likely US-China tussle. Recently downbeat US data favor cautious sentiment ahead of the key US GDP, FOMC.
US First Quarter GDP Preview: Prelude to catastrophe or singularity?
American economic growth, devastated by the business closures and labor losses ordered in defense of the Coronavirus, is set for the largest quarterly contraction since the financial crisis. Dollar and risk aversion could jump from a difficult number.
Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens
Gold picks up a bid as the dollar loses ground against majors. The US stock futures rise, weakening the haven demand for the greenback. The recent stock market rally lacks substance, according to Goldman Sachs.
WTI: Teases inverse Head-and-Shoulders above $13.00
WTI nears the confirmation of a bullish technical pattern. In doing so, the black gold teases the neckline of an inverse Head-and-Shoulders bullish technical formation that gets confirmed on the successful break above $13.65.