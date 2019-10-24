Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood

  • No-deal Brexit fears weigh on the market sentiment on Thursday.
  • Upbeat PMI data from the US helped USD gather strength.
  • US Dollar Index rose to a fresh weekly high above 97.70.

The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,502.05, adding more than $10, or 0.7% on a daily basis.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he will be calling for a general election on December 12. On the other hand, EU27 leaders will be announcing their decision on the UK's request for an extension on Friday and resurfacing fears that a short extension would trigger a no-deal Brexit seems to be forcing investors to fell to safe-haven assets such as the precious metal. Reflecting the sour mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on the day. 

USD capitalizes on GBP sell-off, upbeat data

On the other hand, the heavy selling pressure surrounding the GBP/USD pair is helping the Greenback find demand during the American session. The US Dollar Index, which has been moving sideways near 97.50, rose to its highest level in a week at 97.78 and was last seen at 97.65, up 0.2% on the day.

Additionally, the IHS Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for October showed that the economic activity in the service and the manufacturing sectors expanded at a stronger pace than they did in September to provide additional support to the USD.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1501.74
Today Daily Change 9.70
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 1492.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1493.09
Daily SMA50 1505.58
Daily SMA100 1459.46
Daily SMA200 1378.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1496.14
Previous Daily Low 1487.74
Previous Weekly High 1497.95
Previous Weekly Low 1477.15
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1492.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1490.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1487.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 1483.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 1479.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 1496.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 1500.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 1504.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data

EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data

EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB's Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections

GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections

Speaking before Parliament, UK PM Johnson has called for a snap election on December 12, if they want more time to discuss the deal and get Brexit done.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s

USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s

The USD/JPY continues to trade in its tight range a little above the 108.50 handle and struggles to find its next direction. In fact, since the start of the week, the pair has been fluctuating in a 50-pip range.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood

Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood

The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows.

Gold News

Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below

Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below

The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures