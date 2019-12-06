Gold reverses early dip to 3-day low, turns neutral ahead of NFP

- Gold remained well supported amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
- Sliding US bond yields, subdued USD price action extended some support.
- All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely-watched US jobs data.
Gold reversed an early dip to three-day lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1476-77 region ahead of the US monthly jobs report.
The precious metal witnessed some intraday selling during the early European session on Friday and was being weighed down by the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets. The downtick, however, remained limited, rather was quickly bought into persistent uncertainty over a potential "phase one" trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
Traders turn cautious ahead of NFP
It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that talks with China were going very well. This was a complete turnaround from a previous statement made earlier this week that a deal may not come until after the US presidential election in November 2020.
Apart from conflicting trade headlines, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal and collaborated to the intraday uptick. Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar price action did little to influence demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Heading into Friday's important macro data, the uptick could further be attributed to some repositioning and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before confirming the commodity's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1476.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1475.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.11
|Daily SMA50
|1482.46
|Daily SMA100
|1486.95
|Daily SMA200
|1404.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1480.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1472.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1477.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1475.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1472.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1468.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1464.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1487.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls beats expectations, USD rises
The last Non-Farm Payrolls report published in 2019 was expected to show an increase of 180,000 positions, above recent reports. The US dollar is on the move.
EUR/UDS struggles with 1.11 amid trade headlines, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD is retreating from highs ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.3150 as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures
Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.