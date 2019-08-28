Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

  • Improving global risk sentiment exerted some initial downward pressure.
  • Concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.

Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range.
 
Despite fading optimism over a quick resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute, a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by stability in equity markets - weighed on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

Recessionary fears continue to lend some support

This coupled with a modest US Dollar uptick exerted some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity and collaborated to the early downtick, albeit concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.
 
The ongoing fall in the longer-term US Treasury bond yields deepened the inversion of the US yield curve to the lowest level since 2007 and continued fueling worries about a recession and underpinned the non-yielding yellow metal.
 
However, the fact that the US President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and predicted that the two countries will be able to reach a trade deal might keep a lid on any strong up-move, at least for the time being.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a follow-through buying before traders start positioning for the resumption of the prior bullish trajectory amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1539.98
Today Daily Change -2.75
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1542.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1495.15
Daily SMA50 1445.39
Daily SMA100 1370.76
Daily SMA200 1327.74
Levels
Previous Daily High 1544.55
Previous Daily Low 1522
Previous Weekly High 1530.05
Previous Weekly Low 1492.65
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1535.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1530.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1528.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1513.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 1505.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 1550.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1558.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 1573.4

 

 

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.

GBP/USD crashes below 1.2200 as Johnson moves to suspend parliament

GBP/USD has tumbled down below 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s

Recessionary fears continue to benefit the JPY's safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit deeper losses.

Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range.

Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline

Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens. 

