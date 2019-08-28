Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Improving global risk sentiment exerted some initial downward pressure.

Concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.

Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range.



Despite fading optimism over a quick resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute, a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by stability in equity markets - weighed on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

Recessionary fears continue to lend some support

This coupled with a modest US Dollar uptick exerted some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity and collaborated to the early downtick, albeit concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.



The ongoing fall in the longer-term US Treasury bond yields deepened the inversion of the US yield curve to the lowest level since 2007 and continued fueling worries about a recession and underpinned the non-yielding yellow metal.



However, the fact that the US President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and predicted that the two countries will be able to reach a trade deal might keep a lid on any strong up-move, at least for the time being.



Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a follow-through buying before traders start positioning for the resumption of the prior bullish trajectory amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch