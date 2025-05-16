Gold retreats below $3,200 as safe-haven demand fades, down over $300 from record high

- XAU/USD trades near $3,180, on track for a weekly loss of over 4%.
- Easing trade tensions and a stable geopolitical landscape reduce demand for the bullion.
- Price has fallen more than $300 from April’s all-time high of $3,500.
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to decline on Friday, falling toward $3,180 and marking a sharp weekly loss of over 4%, its biggest since November 2024. The precious metal has now shed over $300 from its record high of $3,500 set in April, as safe-haven demand weakens and technical selling accelerates.
Risk sentiment improved this week after the United States (US) and China agreed to reduce tariffs for 90 days, while geopolitical tensions remained muted with India-Pakistan and Middle East risks stabilizing. After a period of conflicting reports and diplomatic deadlock, Ukrainian and Russian officials finally opened direct talks for the first time since 2022.
In the latest macro release, the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May fell sharply to 50.8, down from 52.2 in April and well below forecasts of 53.4. This reflects growing household concerns over persistent inflation and economic uncertainty. While this normally boosts Gold’s appeal, the market response has been muted, with traders focused on profit-taking and technical positioning instead.
This comes after a week of dovish US economic data, including softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures and a rise in Initial Jobless claims to a three-month high. Markets now price in at least two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2025, with the first likely in September. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that supply-driven shocks could reintroduce inflation volatility, complicating future monetary policy.
Technical analysis: XAU/USD weakens, double top signals bearish shift
From a technical perspective, the yellow metal remains under pressure heading into the weekend, trading near $3,180 after failing to hold above the psychological $3,200 mark. The daily chart reveals a bearish double top pattern, signaling a potential trend reversal from April’s record highs. The neckline of this pattern aligns closely with the $3,160–$3,150 support zone, which is also reinforced by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3,168. A decisive break below this zone could open the door for a deeper correction toward the $3,000 handle.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart hovers near 45 below the neutral level, showing weakening bullish momentum and further confirming the bearish technical bias. Unless bulls reclaim the $3,250 psychological region with strong conviction, the path of least resistance for Gold remains tilted to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.1150 area on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD comes under bearish pressure and drops to the 1.1150 area in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index declined further in May but the one-year inflation expectation rose to 7.3%, helping the USD gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3300 on modest USD recovery
GBP/USD trades in the red below 1.3300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The Greenback regains its footing against the Pound Sterling and weighs on the pair after the latest data from the US showed an increase in the one-year consumer inflation expectations.
Gold stays below $3,200 looks to post biggest one-week loss of 2025
Gold turns south and trades deep in negative territory below $3,200 after posting strong gains on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength and easing geopolitical tensions force XAU/USD, which remains on track to register its largest one-week loss of the year, to stay on the back foot.
Is Ethereum's comeback real?
Ethereum price hovers above $2,500 on Friday after soaring nearly 100% since early April's bottom. The ETH Pectra upgrade has boosted over 11,000 EIP-7702 authorizations in a week, indicating healthy uptake by wallets and dApps.
Trump’s Middle East dealmaking blitz: What does it mean for investors?
President Donald Trump’s May 2025 Middle East visit has unleashed a flurry of mega-deals, aimed at deepening U.S. trade ties, correcting trade imbalances, and reinforcing America’s leadership in defense and technology exports.