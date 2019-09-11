Gold retraces from multi-week low following political headlines

- Gold refrains from declining further below four-week low.
- News concerning the US, the UK, North Korea and the Middle East grab the spotlight.
- US-China trade sentiment remains upbeat despite latest challenges.
Gold sellers are catching a breath near four-week low as the quote flashes $1488 during early Wednesday.
The bullion recently witnessed downside pressure after the US and Chinese leaders agreed for the much-awaited trade talks, to be held in October. Also weighing on the sentiment is the US Dollar (USD) strength amid a lack of major data and ahead of the expectedly dovish European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
With this, the US bond yields have rallied to a month’s high while equities also recovered from the latest bottoms, which in turn reduces the safe-haven demand of the yellow metal.
Restricting further declines could be headlines of North Korea’s extended missile tests, despite offering a peace talk to the US, and Iran’s warning to remove the US forces off Afghanistan. Further, Saudi Arabia’s emergency meeting to tackle Israel’s statements, saying the Arab nation has secret nuclear weapons, and the UK-Iran tension also push market players to rethink upon the previous risk-on. Additionally, the US Senate members recently requested President Donald Trump to assure the safety of the US technologies as China can have its access through Hong Kong.
It should also be noted that a lack of major data/events on the economic calendar could have stopped the precious metal sellers, which in turn might prevail for long amid a light data-line scheduled for publishing today. As a result, trade/political headlines will keep being in the spotlight while searching for direction.
Technical Analysis
A 3.5-month old rising trend-line near $1,480 acts as immediate key support holding the gate for further declines to the mid-July top near $1,450. On the contrary, a clear break of 21-day simple moving average (SMA), at 1,517 now, could trigger fresh advances to recent high near $1,560 ahead of highlighting $1,600 for the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat around 1.1050 waiting for the ECB
The EUR/USD pair continues lacking directional strength, unable to attract investors amid the absence of relevant data and ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting. Dollar among the weakest, despite risk appetite fades.
GBP/USD: Tests 1-week-old support-line amid Bullish exhaustion near 50% Fibo.
Having failed to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines, GBP/USD tests one-week-old ascending support-line as it trades near 1.2360 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Gold retraces from multi-week low following political headlines
Gold sellers are catching a breath near four-week low as the quote flashes $1488 during early Wednesday. The bullion recently witnessed downside pressure after the US and Chinese leaders agreed for the much-awaited trade talks, to be held in October.
US NFIB Business Optimism Index: Decline is relative
American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.