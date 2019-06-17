Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level

- Dismal US regional manufacturing index prompts some USD weakness.
- Intraday slide in the US bond yields/cautions mood remained supportive.
- The key focus remains on Wednesday’s FOMC monetary policy update.
Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.
The Empire State Manufacturing Index collapsed to -8.6 in June - marking the lowest level since Oct 2016, as against a small drop expected from +17.8 recorded in the previous month. This resulted in a quick drop in the US Dollar and provided a goodish lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.
The latest disappointment cemented expectations that the Fed will eventually move to cut interest rates by the end of this year, which was evident from an intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields and further collaborated towards driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
This coupled with the prevalent cautions mood, amid fears of a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and rising geopolitical tensions, continued benefitting the precious metal's safe-haven status and remained supportive of the intraday goodish up-move.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the positive momentum or hold back from placing any aggressive bets as the key focus remains on this week's key event risk - the latest FOMC monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1340.48
|Today Daily Change
|-1.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1341.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1307.94
|Daily SMA50
|1294.09
|Daily SMA100
|1301.28
|Daily SMA200
|1268.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1358.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1338.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1358.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1319.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1345.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1350.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1334.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1326.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1314.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1354.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1366.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1374.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, recovering some of the losses. Earlier, ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi speaks later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, the lowest since January. Sterling has been under pressure amid growing uncertainty about Brexit and USD strength.
USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed
The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level
Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.