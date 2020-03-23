Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

- Gold is regaining poise with options market suggesting a weakening of demand for puts.
- Friday's engulfing pattern has made Monday's close pivotal.
Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets.
The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,495 per Oz, representing a 0.30% loss on the day, having printed a session low of $1,483 in early Asia.
Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package.
Risk reversals recover from five-year lows
One-month risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, rose to -1.70 on Friday from Thursday's print of -4.5.
The sharp uptick represents a weakening of demand or a drop in the implied volatility premium for the put options. The metal looks to have found a temporary bottom if the options market data is anything to go by.
Focus on Monday's close
Gold carved out a bullish engulfing candle on Friday, validating the oversold conditions signaled by the 14-day relative strength index and making Monday's close pivotal.
A close above Friday's high of $1,516 would confirm a bullish reversal candlestick pattern and open the doors for a notable recovery rally. Alternatively, a close under Friday's low of $1,455.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1495.75
|Today Daily Change
|-3.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1499.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1596.02
|Daily SMA50
|1582.85
|Daily SMA100
|1535.3
|Daily SMA200
|1503.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1516.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1455.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1493.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1464.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1429.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1403.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1524.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1550.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1585.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY rebounds from 110.00 as S&P 500 futures trim losses
USD/JPY bounces-off fresh daily lows at 110.00 amid a recovery in the S&P 500 futures on hopes of the US Senate clearing the coronavirus rescue package bill on Monday. The spot is not out of the woods yet, as the US dollar remains broadly pressured by the fall in the Treasury yields.
AUD/USD bounces-back towards 0.58 as indicators signal oversold conditions
AUD/USD is off session lows but remains on the offer amid risk-off in stocks. Technical indicators like the RSI are reporting oversold conditions. Australia's stimulus announcement has so far failed to boost risk appetite.
Australian stocks slip to 8-year low as S&P 500 futures hit limit down
Stock markets are again bleeding with investors seeking shelter in cash amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led global recession. S&P/ASX 200 fell to A$ 4,413 early Monday to hit the lowest level in eight years
Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens
Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package.
WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.