Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is regaining poise with options market suggesting a weakening of demand for puts. 
  • Friday's engulfing pattern has made Monday's close pivotal.

Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. 

The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,495 per Oz, representing a 0.30% loss on the day, having printed a session low of $1,483 in early Asia. 

Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package. 

Risk reversals recover from five-year lows

One-month risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, rose to -1.70 on Friday from Thursday's print of -4.5.

The sharp uptick represents a weakening of demand or a drop in the implied volatility premium for the put options. The metal looks to have found a temporary bottom if the options market data is anything to go by.

Focus on Monday's close

Gold carved out a bullish engulfing candle on Friday, validating the oversold conditions signaled by the 14-day relative strength index and making Monday's close pivotal.

A close above Friday's high of $1,516 would confirm a bullish reversal candlestick pattern and open the doors for a notable recovery rally. Alternatively, a close under Friday's low of $1,455.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1495.75
Today Daily Change -3.31
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1499.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1596.02
Daily SMA50 1582.85
Daily SMA100 1535.3
Daily SMA200 1503.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1516.19
Previous Daily Low 1455.54
Previous Weekly High 1561
Previous Weekly Low 1451.3
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1493.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1478.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 1464.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 1429.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 1403.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1524.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 1550.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 1585.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY rebounds from 110.00 as S&P 500 futures trim losses

USD/JPY rebounds from 110.00 as S&P 500 futures trim losses

USD/JPY bounces-off fresh daily lows at 110.00 amid a recovery in the S&P 500 futures on hopes of the US Senate clearing the coronavirus rescue package bill on Monday. The spot is not out of the woods yet, as the US dollar remains broadly pressured by the fall in the Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD bounces-back towards 0.58 as indicators signal oversold conditions

AUD/USD bounces-back towards 0.58 as indicators signal oversold conditions

AUD/USD is off session lows but remains on the offer amid risk-off in stocks. Technical indicators like the RSI are reporting oversold conditions.  Australia's stimulus announcement has so far failed to boost risk appetite. 

AUD/USD News

Australian stocks slip to 8-year low as S&P 500 futures hit limit down

Australian stocks slip to 8-year low as S&P 500 futures hit limit down

Stock markets are again bleeding with investors seeking shelter in cash amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led global recession. S&P/ASX 200 fell to A$ 4,413 early Monday to hit the lowest level in eight years

Read more

Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package. 

Gold News

WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures