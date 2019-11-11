Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades around $1,455

- US Dollar Index is posting modest daily losses on Monday.
- Gold struggles to take advantage of the sour market mood.
- US Pres. Trump's and FOMC Chairman Powell's speeches will be watched this week.
After posting its largest weekly percentage drop of the year and erasing more than $50, the troy ounce of the precious metal remained under pressure on Monday with the XAU/USD pair slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,452. With the trading volume thinning out in the second half of the day, the pair staged a technical correction and was last seen trading at $1,455, losing 0.2% on a daily basis.
The broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market mood on hopes of the United States and China mutually retracting tariffs as part of the phase-one of the trade deal last week weighed heavily on the pair. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 13% and Wall Street's main indexes touched fresh all-time highs to reflect the dominance of risk-on flows.
Eyes on Trump and Powell
Although the US bond market is closed due to Veterans Day holiday and major global equity indexes are posting modest losses, gold struggled to find demand as investors seem to be refraining from taking large positions ahead of this week's key event.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump will be delivering a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of New York and investors will be looking for fresh clues regarding the US-China trade dispute. On Wednesday and Thursday, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before the Joint Economic Committee and the Budget Committee.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1455.14
|Today Daily Change
|-3.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1458.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1491.66
|Daily SMA50
|1499.53
|Daily SMA100
|1476.85
|Daily SMA200
|1390.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1472.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1456.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1514.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.43
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1462.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1466.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1452.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1446.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1435.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1468.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1479.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1485.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.
USD/JPY trims losses, rises back above 109.00
The USD/JPY pair trimmed losses over the last hours amid a recovery of the US dollar and despite the decline in equity prices in Wall Street.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades around $1,455
After posting its largest weekly percentage drop of the year and erasing more than $50, the troy ounce of the precious metal remained under pressure on Monday with the XAU/USD pair slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,452.
Central bankers link the future to blockchain projects
The race towards the tokenization of sovereign currencies has begun a long time ago, but it finally enjoying its time in the sun. China has announced its intention to create an e-Yuan, and also in Europe, institutions are considering the matter.