The Gold price came under pressure with some delay after the Fed meeting. A brief rise to a new record high of more than $3,700 per troy ounce was followed by a decline of around $70 by Thursday morning, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
The price of Gold might jump even higher
"The price of Gold closely followed the development of the US dollar, which initially lost value shortly after the interest rate decision but then appreciated significantly. As expected, the US Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Only Fed Governor Stephen Miran, who was appointed by US President Trump on a short-term basis, voted for a 50 basis point rate cut."
"The published interest rate projections of the FOMC members suggest a median of two further interest rate cuts by the end of the year. However, the FOMC is divided on this issue, with only a narrow majority favoring this scenario. A considerable number of FOMC members see no need for further interest rate cuts this year. For next year, the median projection is for only one interest rate cut. Only two FOMC members expect the key interest rate at the end of 2026 to be slightly lower than the current market expectations, while most see it as being significantly higher."
"However, this could change quickly when Jerome Powell's term as Fed Chair ends in May 2026 and a successor chosen by Trump takes office. Yesterday's voting behavior by Trump confidant Miran, who was probably also the one in the FOMC who preferred interest rate cuts of 125 basis points by the end of this year, gives us a taste of what might come. Such aggressive interest rate cuts, despite the continuing threat of inflation, would catapult the price of Gold even higher."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays deep in the red near 1.3500
GBP/USD holds sizeable losses near 1.3500 in the European session on Friday, uninspired by upbeat UK Retail Sales data for August. Sustained US Dollar recovery and a negative shift in risk sentiment keep the pair undermined amid a light calendar ahead.
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1800 amid firmer USD
EUR/USD holds moderate losses below 1.1800 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair faces challenges as the US Dollar continues to attract buyers following the release of upbeat US Jobless Claims data. Traders look to ECB-speak and Trump-Xi call for further impetus.
Gold sticks to positive bias; lacks bullish conviction amid USD strength
Gold attracts some buyers on Friday and stalls a two-day-old corrective slide from a record high. Geopolitical risks revive demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upside seems limited. Fed Chair Powell’s stance of rate cuts underpins the US Dollar and caps the non-yielding commodity.
Pi Network reduces KYC flow with AI-integration as whales accumulate
Pi Network (PI) consolidates above $0.3500 for the fifth consecutive day, as the recently launched AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) fails to uplift investors' sentiment. Still, a decline in Centralized Exchanges wallet balances, and the moves from whales suggest that large-wallet investors are buying the dip.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.